Cherry Valley
Takeout turkey dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 84 Main St. Make reservations with Ellen at 607-264-3255 or PJ at 607-264-3703.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Musical ‘ A Year with Frog and Toad’, 1 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. Tickets at Eventbrite.com or museum front desk. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Landis Signature Fall Plant, Book, and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. Enter near the front of the barn. Visit https://landisarboretum.org/events/landis-signature-spring-plant-book-and-bake-sale-2-2-3-2 for more information. Members and non-members may register for free. Admission and parking are free. Donations to the Arboretum gratefully accepted.
Fly Creek
75th anniversary parade and celebration, 11 a.m., Fly Creek Fire District. Followed by food at firehouse. Raffle at 1 p.m. For info: 607-547-5469.
Greene
Rabies Clinic, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Greene Ball Flats, Genessee Street. Pre-registration: health.ny.gov/go2clinic.
Hartwick Seminary
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Route 28. For info: 607-287-0913.
Middlefield
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327, text 3150941-9607. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Norwich
Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., East and West Parks. For info: www.colorscape.org.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.
Meet The Candidates Breakfast, 9 a.m., Get Fresh on the Main Cafe, 254 Main St. Hosted by the Oneonta Democratic Club. RSVP: garymaffei@gmail.com.
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters playing country and Americana music. $10 cover. For info: Find B Side on Facebook.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Richfield Springs
Wellness Fair, 12 to 3 p.m., Spring Park, Corner of U.S. Route 20 and Church Street.
Sherburne
Late Summer Wildflower Walkabout, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 Sate Route 80. Reservations: 607-674-4733, ellen@friendsofrogers.org.
Sidney
Exhibit opening reception, 2 to 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Featuring nature photographs by Rick Bunting. On view through September. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Walton
Apple Pie Making, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Pl., For info: 607-865-5929.
Movies by Moonlight: ‘Encanto’, 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Pl., Bring blanket or lawn chairs. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket.
Hamden
Sunflower Harvest Ball, 2 to 6 p.m., Birdsong Farm, 28718 Route 10. For adults 55 and older. Call 607-832-5750 to inquire about reservation availability.
Howes Cave
Bill Youngs, 4 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 136 Blowing Rock Road. Semi-retired blasting expert will talk about his 40 year career across the U.S.
Milford
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
Morris
‘More than the County Fair: Walking Tour of the Village of Morris’, 4 p.m., 65 W. Main St. Walking tour highlighting history and architecture, $10. For info and to register: otsego2000.org, 607-547-8881.
Norwich
Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., East and West Parks. For info: www.colorscape.org.
Oneida
Madison County Craft Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 435 Main St. Purchase crafts and artwork and enjoy live music, food trucks, kids activities and more.
Oneonta
Grand and Glorious Fall Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park, Bertus Lauren Drive. For info: catskillchoralsociety.com, 607-746-6922.
Team Gordo’s Girls fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park. Featuring sale of crafts and jewelry at Grand and Glorious Fall Fair to benefit Alzheimer’s Association.
Tri County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Round and square dancing for those 18 and older.
Pierstown
Mushroom Walk, 2 to 4 p.m., Vibbard Road. Sponsored by Otsego County Conservation Association. For info and to register: www.occainfo.org/calendar.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Cooperstown
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board Meeting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Meadows Classroom B, 140 Co Hwy 33W. Special Meetings of both the employees and board members of the Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District regarding planning, operations, financing, training and decision making of the department as related to it’s assigned area in Otsego County.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Luthern Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut St. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Cooperstown
Adult Grief Support Groups, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 28 Church St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.
Senior Resource Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For info: 607-547-4232, aginginfo@otsegocounty.com.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Stamford
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Stamford Fire Hall, 111 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200, delawarecountypublichealth.com.
Toddsville
GriefShare Support Group, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For all those struggling with grieving the loss of a loved one. For info: 607-547-9764.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Pl., For info: 607-865-5929.
