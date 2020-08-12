Thursday
Franklin
Front lawn picnic, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 510 West Main St.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, noon, behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Oneonta
Online Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park. Country Express will perform. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec for updates and viewing information.
Drive-thru Job Fair 9:00 a.m. to noon, Damaschke Field parking lot, Neahwa Park. Sponsored by Otsego Couny Chamber of Commerce
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Oneonta
Online Lunch & Learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. For info and required registration: 607-432-0001.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.