Thursday
Cherry Valley
Takeout cold picnic supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cherry Valley United Church, 84 Main St. Call 607-264-3255, 607-264-3703 to preorder.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse at 117 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Facebook. Real Time Dixieland band. See www.facebook.com/oneontarec. Sponsored by City of Oneonta.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Friday
Delhi
The Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Gilbertsville
Woodshed Prophets, 6:30 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. For info: empirehousefinedining.com.
Morris
Fair Food Drive Thru, 4 to 8 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. Presented by Gillette Shows and Pizza. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/.
Oneonta
Fish dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Baked or fried fish dinner for $11. Dine in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Walton
Virtual Storytime with Amber, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: Library Facebook page.
