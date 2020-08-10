Tuesday
Cooperstown
Artist Talk, 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, with Doug Whitfield, winner of the 2020 national show. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y3v74cxn. For info: www.cooperstownart.com.
Hamden
Energy Chat Series, Solar Power with Ted Finkle of Apex Solar Power, noon, Facebook Live @CCEDelawareHE. For info: 607-865-6531.
Oneonta
Supplemental Needs Trusts and Guardianship Zoom Workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Sponsored by Family Resource Network. For info and to register: Terry at 607-432-0001.
Wednesday
Andes
Free Mobile Coach Cancer Screening, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Andes Bassett Health Center, 245 Lower Main St. For info and appointment, 888-345-0225.
Fly Creek
Heat Pump Webinar, noon to 12:45 p.m., Heat Smart Otsego. Register at tinyurl.com/y26lfyw3. For info: heatsmartotsego.org/
Oneonta
Local Author Summer Series: Alice Lichtenstein, 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. “The Crime of Being” will be discussed. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y6hq4hhp.
