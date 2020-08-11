Wednesday
Andes
Free Mobile Coach Cancer Screening, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Andes Bassett Health Center, 245 Lower Main St. For info and appointment, 888-345-0225.
Fly Creek
Online Heat Pump Webinar, noon to 12:45 p.m., Heat Smart Otsego. Register at tinyurl.com/y26lfyw3. For info: heatsmartotsego.org/
Oneonta
Online Local Author Summer Series: Alice Lichtenstein, 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. “The Crime of Being” will be discussed. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y6hq4hhp.
Thursday
Franklin
Front lawn picnic, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 510 West Main St.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, noon, behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Oneonta
Online Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park. Country Express will perform. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec for updates and viewing information.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
