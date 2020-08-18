wednesday
oneonta
Digital Device Call-in day, one-on-one tech help service, 5 to 6 p.m., 607-386-1465, eBooks, digital magazines, document formatting, cellphones. Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library.
Virtual dinner party, 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Zoom. For info and to register: Family Resource Network, 607-432-0001.
Thursday
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Oneonta
Otsego County Chamber of Commerce annual Golf Classic, 1 p.m., Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive. For info: 607-432-4500.
Online Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Doug Decker and The Poor Cupines. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec for updates and viewing information.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
