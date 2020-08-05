Wednesday
Morris
Bassett Healthcare’s Free Medical Mobile Cancer Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morris Fire Department, 117 E. Main St. Call 888-345-0225 for more info and appointment.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley
Takeout cold picnic supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cherry Valley United Church, 84 Main St. Call 607-264-3255, 607-264-3703 to preorder.
Oneonta
Summer Online Concert Series, 7 p.m., featuring Real Time Dixieland band. See at www.facebook.com/oneontarec. Sponsored by City of Oneonta.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Worcester
Free COVID-19 Testing, 9 a.m. to noon, Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For Otsego County residents only. For more info and required preregistration, call 607-547-4279.
