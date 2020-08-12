Virtual Showcase set for 4-H members
4-H members in the counties of Otsego and Schoharie are encouraged to submit photos and videos of their animal, non-animal and animal showmanship projects to their county 4-H office for an online Virtual Showcase to be posted at cce schoharie-otsego.org/ and on the Schoharie County 4-H Facebook page.
According to a media release, with The Farmers’ Museum Junior Livestock Show and county fairs canceled this year, the showcase was designed to provide a way for 4-H’ers to be recognized for what they have accomplished this year.
Submissions are due by Aug. 17.
Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/ or contact 4-H Educators Catherine Roberts at cmr336@cornell.edu, 518-234-4303, ext.113 or Teresa Adell at tla47@cornell.edu, 607-547-2536, ext. 225, for more information, a list of guidelines that need to be followed and to register projects for the showcase.
