4-H animal auction to be online only
This year, because of COVID-19, Delaware County 4-H and Lambrecht Auction of Bainbridge, will provide Delaware County 4-H livestock auction exhibitors an opportunity to sell their 4-H auction animals in an online only 4-H Livestock Auction.
According to a media release, auction information will be available on Lambrecht Auction’s website at www.lambrechtauction.com from 5 p.m. Aug. 4 until 7 p.m. Aug. 18.
Buyers may purchase locally raised steers, lambs, hogs and meat goats grown and cared for by Delaware County 4-Hers.
Eklund’s Processing Inc. in Stamford and Steiner Packing Company of Otego will provide free trucking of auction animals to their facilities.
Call 607-865-6531 or contact the following 4-H staff by email at John Hannum at jth44@cornell.edu; Emily Roach at esc33@cornell.edu; or Pam Conklin at pec7@cornell.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.