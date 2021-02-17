Camp scholarships available to youths

4-H Camp Shankitunk will continue to accept scholarship applications until March 31, from youngsters 8 to 16 to be able to attend camp this summer.

According to a media release, several awards are open to youths with varying eligibility requirements.

Scholarship amounts range from a $25 discount to $450, the complete cost of camp. There are campership opportunities for 4-H members, farm families, Day Camp youths, counselor-in-training candidates and youths who live outside of Delaware County.

Applications must be submitted with a written statement on why applicants want to attend camp. Campership awards will be determined by a camp committee.

Apply online at campshankitunk.org/camperships, by emailing crb222@cornell.edu, or calling 607-865-6531 for more information or to request a paper application to be submitted to Cornell Cooperative Extension Delaware County, 34570 State Highway 10, Suite 2, Hamden, NY 13782.

 

 

