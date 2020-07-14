4-H to provide summer camp alternatives for area youngsters
DELHI — 4-H Camp Shankitunk will provide camp experiences to youths this summer through alternative methods including Camp in a Box and virtual programming after canceling the overnight camping season this year because of the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, Camp in a Box will provide a single youth with more than 10 hours of themed activities. Boxes are $50 each. Youths may choose from classic, crafts, science/STEM, nature or Cloverbud, which is for those 5 to 8.
Orders for the first round of camp boxes are due by Wednesday, July 15. Registration will remain open while supplies last. Orders may be placed online at scampshankitunk.org/shop.
Delaware County Youth Bureau scholarships are available for the Camp in a Box Program. Scholarship application requests may be e-mailed to lara.yambor@dfa.state.ny.us. They will also be sent to those who call 607-832-5310.
Virtual camp programming is planned for July 20 to Aug. 7. Participation is free. Preregistration is required.
Visit www.campshankitunk.org, email Corrine Tompkins at crb222@cornell.edu, or call 607-746-2004 for more information.
