County 4H’ers ready dairy calves to sell
NEW BERLIN — The 15th annual Otsego County 4-H Dairy Calf Sale will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in conjunction with the Spring Premier All Breed Sale at Hosking Sales at 6071 State Highway 8 in New Berlin. .
According to a media release, the event is part of an educational program for 4-H members and raises funds to support Otsego County 4-H participation at county, regional, state and national events and activities.
A pie sale and silent auction will be held before the sale.
Contact Dan Menendez at 315-985-0613 or Teresa Adell at 607-547-2536 ext. 225, or tla47@cornell.edu for more information.
