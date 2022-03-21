County 4H’ers ready dairy calves to sell 

NEW BERLIN — The 15th annual Otsego County 4-H Dairy Calf Sale will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in conjunction with the Spring Premier All Breed Sale at Hosking Sales at 6071 State Highway 8 in New Berlin. . 

According to a media release, the event is part of an educational program for 4-H members and raises funds to support Otsego County 4-H participation at county, regional, state and national events and activities. 

A pie sale and silent auction will be held before the sale. 

Contact Dan Menendez at 315-985-0613 or Teresa Adell at 607-547-2536 ext. 225, or tla47@cornell.edu for more information. 

