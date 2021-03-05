DELAWARE COUNTY 4-H TEEN MEMBER RECOGNITION
The following Delaware County 4-H teens successfully completed and submitted their 2019-20 4-H Member Record Books and received medal recognition during a recent meeting held virtually.
Brae Dunham of Summit, a member of the Colorful Clovers 4-H Club whose record books included Agriculture, Dairy Cattle, Gardening and Horticulture and Judging.
Grace Dunham of Summit, Colorful Clovers, Agriculture, Dairy Cattle, Gardening and Horticulture, Goats, Healthy Living and Plant Science.
Indianna Fox of Downsville, Community Kids, Childcare Development, Consumer and Family Science and Personal Development.
Cael Howland of Franklin, TRAEL Pets, Agriculture, Beef, Dogs, Engines, Tractors and Field Equipment, Swine and Veterinary Science.
Tracer Howland of Franklin TRAEL Pets, Agriculture, Beef, Engines, Tractors and Field Equipment, Sheep, Swine and Veterinary Science.
George Machala of Franklin, Little Clovers, Cooking, Goats, Hobbies and Collections, Photography and Video, Visual Arts, Wood Science.
Autumn Madugno of Deposit, Del-Bros, Agriculture, Cavy, Clothing and Textiles, Consumer and Family Sciences, Cooking, Dairy Cattle, Dogs, Food and Nutrition, Gardening and Horticulture, Goats, Home Environment, Horses, Plant Science, Poultry, Public Speaking, Swine, Technology and Engineering and Veterinary Science.
Paige Moody of Walton, Community Kids, Childcare and Development.
Elizabeth Richards of Walton, Community Kids, Aerospace, Public Speaking and Visual Arts.
Lindsey Wright of DeLancey, independent mrmber, Beef, Photography and Video, Swine.
Jessica Zuill of Davenport, Backyard Critters, Agriculture, Photography/Video, Poultry, Sheep.
Ryan Zuill of Davenport, Backyard Critters, Agriculture, Judging, Poultry.
Achievement Awards
Tracer Howland, George Machala, Autumn Madugno and Elizabeth Richards.
Citizenship Awards
Indianna Fox, Cael Howland, Tracer Howland and Elizabeth Richards.
Community Service Awards
Cael Howland, Tracer Howland, George Machala and Elizabeth Richards.
Leadership Awards
Grace Dunham, Autumn Madugno, Paige Moody and Elizabeth Richards.
4-H Resource Educator Emily Roach spoke to the teens about what it means to be resilient and touched on the five pillars of resiliency. The five pillars include self-awareness, mindfulness, self-care, positive relationships and purpose. Roach commended the 4-Hers for being resilient, especially during the pandemic, and encouraged them to continue to work on building their resiliency skills.
