4-H Information Nights set at two locales

Otsego County 4-H, with offices in Cooperstown and Oneonta, is recruiting adult volunteers and new 4-H club members.

According to a media release, membership in 4-H begins at the age of 5 and continues to 19. The 4-H year begins in October with activities described as fun learning opportunities to share with friends or on one’s own.

4-H Information Nights will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown and Thursday, Nov. 11, at 31 Maple St. in Oneonta.

The required registration may be complete by calling 607-547-2536, ext. 225 or emailing tla47@cornell.edu.

 Visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/4-h-youth-development for more information. 

 

