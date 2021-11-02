4-H Information Nights set at two locales
Otsego County 4-H, with offices in Cooperstown and Oneonta, is recruiting adult volunteers and new 4-H club members.
According to a media release, membership in 4-H begins at the age of 5 and continues to 19. The 4-H year begins in October with activities described as fun learning opportunities to share with friends or on one’s own.
4-H Information Nights will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown and Thursday, Nov. 11, at 31 Maple St. in Oneonta.
The required registration may be complete by calling 607-547-2536, ext. 225 or emailing tla47@cornell.edu.
Visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/4-h-youth-development for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.