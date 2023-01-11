Summer camp awards to be considered
4-H Camp Shankitunk in Delhi is accepting applications for scholarships and camperships for the 2023 camp season.
According to a media release, several awards are available to youths with varying eligibility requirements. Campership amounts range from a $25 discount to covering the complete cost of camp ($450). There are campership opportunities for 4-H members, farm families, Day Camp youths, counselors-in-training candidates, and youths who do not reside in Delaware County.
Youths must submit applications stating in writing why they want to attend camp.
Campership awards will be determined by the camp committee.
4-H Camp Shankitunk has been providing a summer camp experience for youths in Delaware County since 1927.
Children 8 to 16 are eligible to attend overnight camp. Children 6 to 14 are eligible to attend day camp. Applications may be completed online at campshankitunk.org/camperships, or by emailing crb222@cornell.edu. Call 607-865-6531 for more information and to request a paper application by mail.
Completed applications should be addressed no later than March 31, to Cornell Cooperative Extension Delaware County, 34570 State Highway 10, Suite 2, Hamden, NY 13782.
