The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present a program with Archaeologist Debra Corbett on Zoom on what Unangan Inuit people considered to be the symbolic meaning of birds at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
According to a media release, Unangan Aleut people of the Aleutian Islands relied on birds for their food, clothing, and tools. Beyond those every day needs, birds — especially seabirds — were referred to as sentient beings that interacted with humans in so-called meaningful ways, as potent sources of power, and imbued with spiritual meanings.
Corbett will introduce the Unangan Aleut and their homeland, show some ways birds were used in daily life, then explore some aspects of the relationship between birds and the Unangan people.
Corbett began work as an archaeologist in 1980 after graduating from the University of Arizona in Tucson. In 1983 she moved to Alaska to work with the Bureau of Indian Affairs on Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act land claims.
After earning a master’s degree in archaeology at University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1991, she went to work for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, largely because the agency manages the Aleutian Islands as part of the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. She eventually became the Regional Historic Preservation Officer responsible for cultural resources on all wildlife refuges in Alaska.
She retired in 2013 and has been working as a heritage consultant through her company, Nanutset Heritage.
The required registration for the program may be completed at https://bit.ly/3vzIXKm.
Visit www.doas.us for more information.
