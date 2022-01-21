The Gilbertsville Fire Department Emergency Squad reports that it remains an active agency providing Basic Life Support, care and ambulance transport, with five state certified Basic EMTs and support from Gilbertsville firefighters as drivers and on-scene assistance providers.
According to a media release from GFDEMS Captain Steven Gayle, in its annual report for 2021 issued recently, 111 calls were answered and 112 patients treated. Ten calls were to provide mutual aid to neighboring districts including Morris, Mount Upton and Unadilla. Mutual aid for advanced life support calls was provided by AMR, Sidney EMS, New Berlin EMS and the new Otsego County ambulance service.
A total of 55% of the patients required BLS care and 45% Advanced Life Support. Patients with medical emergencies totaled 76%, 22% were trauma, one was dead on arrival and standby coverage was provided at events on four occasions.
EMS crews logged a total of 453 person-hours responding to calls and more than 400 additional hours in training. Training included members completing their NYS EMT refresher required every three years, as well as 12-lead electrocardiogram, administration of medications and stress management.
Gilbertsville Emergency Squad serves the residents of Gilbertsville, Butternuts and the Morris Maple Grove District.
