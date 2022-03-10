SHARON SPRINGS — Cobleskill author Dana Cudmore will share some of his favorite tales from his new book, “Underground Empires: Two Centuries of Exploration, Adventure, and Enterprise in New York’s Cave Country,” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Sharon Springs Free Public Library at 129 Main St. in Sharon Springs. The program will also be available on Zoom.
According to a media release, in his book Cudmore explores the wonder and drama in the history of the area’s caves. It is described as a look back at the explorers and entrepreneurs that made the caves and cave country part of their lives.
Cudmore’s audience will hear about the time the reigning Miss America ceremoniously opened a Schoharie cave to the public and the so-called world’s only “Underground Duck Race.” His talk will also include an account of the Blenheim Monster Serpent, which crawled from its mountain lair in the early 1800s. Cudmore will also cover the related 150-year history of the cement and stone industry in Howes Cave, which profits from the area’s geology.
A question-and-answer session will follow.
The required registration may be completed at www.eventbrite.com/e/269163835277.
Call 518-860-5513 for more information.
