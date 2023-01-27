COBLESKILL — Fusion Community Church at 375 N. Grand St. in Cobleskill will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
According to a media release, the prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrates people with special needs. The gala will be held in-person by host churches simultaneously around the world.
Night to Shine guests will enter the complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests will receive royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, and dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with the official 2023 Night to Shine planning manual, personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member, the opportunity to apply for financial grants, and access to planning resources that will assist them in creating an unforgettable night for their honored guests.
The foundation also offers ongoing disability ministry resources through Shine On, a ministry that equips the global church and families living with disability with innovative resources, training, and programs to eliminate barriers and cultivate a life-giving community.
As further stated in the release, Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs. Over the past two years, Night to Shine innovated and endured through the pandemic with the first-ever virtual Night to Shine, celebrating thousands of honored guests through unique adaptations including a complete virtual video experience and socially distanced Shine Thru drive-thru events.
Visit https://fusioncommunity.church/nighttoshine, and www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine for more information.
