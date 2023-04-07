EAST GUILFORD — An Earth Care Sunday Worship service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 23, at the United Presbyterian Church of East Guilford. The church is on the corner of county Route 35 and state Route 8, near Sidney. “Sowing Seeds: Prophetic Action to Climate Changed Lands” is the focus of the service.
According to a media release, the United Presbyterian Church of East Guilford is celebrating its 13th year as an Earth Care congregation and is reported to be one of a small number of churches so designated in the state.
Through the organization PC (USA) the church has maintained its status since 2011 by continuing to work toward saving earth by adopting and implementing energy conservation, recycling programs and being green.
Highlights of its work include an energy audit for the building, zoned heating, more energy efficient lighting, recycling paper, cardboard, glass, plastic, and food scraps, planting trees, refraining from using chemicals on the grounds, minimizing the use of throwaway containers, sharing garden produce, having outdoor worship services and bringing awareness to the church family regarding ways it can continue to be an earth care congregation as a church, individuals and families.
Most years since 2011 the East Guilford church has had an Earth Care Sunday worship service close to Earth Day in April. The worship service centers around creation and how the congregation can care for it with songs, readings and presentations by members of the congregation on timely topics.
As further stated in the release, in 2022 there were climate-induced events that jeopardized the food system including heat, cold, drought, floods, and wildfires. This led to instability in the food production system and a continuing threat to food security especially for low income households. The food production system includes all stages from farm-to-table to waste.
The church has extended an invitation to the community to attend the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, April 23, and dish-to-pass dinner in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. The dinner will be followed by games. Attendees are asked to bring their own reusable dishes, tableware and a dish or casserole to share at 5 p.m.
