Three area Farmers’ Markets are days away from opening for the season.
In Franklin, the market at 15 Institute St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays from May 28 to Oct. 8. There are nine returning vendors, six new ones and more are invited.
An opening day barbecue will be sponsored midday by the Franklin Central School softball team and other fundraisers will be held throughout the season.
Coupons from the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program may be used at the Franklin Market.
Find the market on Facebook for more information, including weekly updates.
In Oxford, the market in Lafayette Park will be open from 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays from May 27 to Sept. 30.
More than 30 vendors are expected on opening day and the Summer Market Performance Program will open with George Anderson.
According to a media release, since the market began in 2014, its motto continues to be “fresh from your neighbors.”
Visit www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org for more information.
In Bovina, the market at 50 Creamery Road will be open open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays from June 1 to Aug. 31.
Sponsored by the Livestock Foundation, the market offers farm, food, and craft products from local artisans and farmers. Music by Mike Herman and an activity corner for children by Bovina Center’s Montessori School will also be featured.
Visit www.livestockfoundation.org or find the market on Facebook or Instagram for more information.
