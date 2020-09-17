Area museum to celebrate autumn season

The Farmers’ Museum will have a “Celebration of Autumn” from Sept. 19 through Oct. 12. The event was developed in place of the museum’s traditional fall events, according to a media release.
Visitors will find activities relating to the season with additional happenings planned for each weekend. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Even though we have the advantage of being an open-air museum, we still make every effort possible to provide the safest environment for visitors and staff,” Fenimore Art Museum President and CEO Paul S. D’Ambrosio states in the release. “To lessen the potential for overcrowding on a particular weekend, we’ve spread out our fall-related activities over 23 days, making a visit to the museum a much safer experience for everyone, no matter what day you arrive.”
The museum’s Country Village and Farmstead shows what it was like living in upstate New York during the autumn season in the mid-1800s. Guides will tell the story.
The grounds are decorated for the season with cornstalks, pumpkins and hay bales. There is also a hay bale maze for children and a scarecrow contest.
Demonstrations will reflect trades from the 19th-century, including a printer, pharmacist and broom maker in the Main Barn.
In the open air of the Country Village, a blacksmith, weaver and fiddler will perform their trade or talent.
At the Lippitt Farmstead, visitors can see farm animals in the Children’s Barnyard and farming demonstrations in the fields. Children can try agricultural activities that include corn shelling and grinding, and apple pressing. The museum’s oxen team will parade around the village at various times throughout the day, the release said.
In the Main Barn, visitors can see the Cardiff Giant and exhibit, “Brew: New York’s Craft Beer Revival.” Spokesmen from Central New York breweries as well as individual beer makers will share their stories and processes. The exhibit features objects, images and text highlighting the history of New York state brewing, hops and barley up to the present day. The exhibit closes on Oct. 31.
Reduced price tickets are available at the main entrance. Admission is $5 for adults, 13 and older from Monday through Friday and $7.50 Saturday and Sunday; $3 for Juniors, 7 to 12; and children six and younger and museum members will be admitted free.
The Empire State Carousel and buildings in the Country Village remain closed to maintain a safe environment for visitors and staff, the release said.
Face masks or coverings are required at all times for visitors 2 and older, except when eating or drinking. Free single-use masks will be available at the entrances for visitors who arrive without sufficient protection. Visitors who are not part of the same household should stay socially distanced at all times.
The museum is at 5775 State Highway 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
