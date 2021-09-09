COOPERSTOWN — A “Celebration of Autumn” will take the place of Harvest Festival this fall at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, the event will include elements of Harvest Festival and will be spread out over four-weeks, from Sept. 18 to Oct. 11. Visitors will find activities relating to the fall season with other happenings planned for each weekend.
“Our goal is to minimize crowds by offering a Harvest Festival-type experience every day of the week–increasing safety for visitors and staff,” Farmers’ Museum President and CEO Paul S. D’Ambrosio said. “Families can visit any day of the week and find similar activities without the crowds. It worked well last season and enhanced the museum experience for everyone who visited.” D’Ambrosio added that the museum is planning to bring Harvest Festival back in 2022.
The museum grounds will be decorated for the season with cornstalks, pumpkins and hay bales. Horse drawn wagon rides through the Country Village will be available weather permitting from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. There will also be a hay bale maze, corn maze and scarecrow contest.
Agricultural activities will include corn shelling and grinding and apple pressing. The museum’s new calf, Ginger, will parade around the village at various times throughout the day.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for a schedule of daily and weekend activities, plus safety and masking guidelines. The museum will continue to follow guidance and make determinations on future events as they approach.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80, just outside Cooperstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.