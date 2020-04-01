2020 Earth Festival to have digital look
MILFORD — The 2020 Earth Festival scheduled for April 18, at Milford Central School, will not be held at that location because of health department recommendations related to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
A digital version of the event is being developed and will be announced according to information provided by the Otsego County Conservation Association, sponsors of the event since 2005.
In the past, Earth Fest has been an environmentally focused, interactive event for all ages. Features included exhibits, workshops and vendors.
Attendance in previous years has numbered in the hundreds.
Two blood drives scheduled in Sidney
SIDNEY — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at A.O. Fox Hospital-Tri-Town Campus at 43 Pearl St. in Sidney.
A blood drive will also be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney.
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
