Hydrant flushing set for next week
OTEGO — Hydrant flushing will take place in the Village of Otego the week of April 5. Call 607-988-6332 for more information.
Blood drive to be held in community
WORCESTER — A community blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling 607-397-8119, 800-733-2767, or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Art entries wanted from area students
Details of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition have been announced by Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
High school students who live in New York’s 19th Congressional District are eligible to enter. Locally, the district includes the counties of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie.
Winning entries from each Congressional District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
Artwork may be as large as 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
Eligible works may include paintings, including oils, acrylics and watercolors; drawings, including pastels, colored pencils, pencil, charcoal, ink and markers; two dimensional collage; prints, including lithographs, silkscreen and block prints; mixed media; computer generated art; and photography.
Students are required to email a picture or scanned copy of their artwork (along with the release form found at https://tinyurl.com/3mbw9yxaby) no later than Monday, April 26, to NY19.Art@mail.house.gov.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2ta59b5e for more information.
