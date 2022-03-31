Library to expand its hours in April
ROXBURY — Roxbury Library will be open more in April than it was previously.
According to a media release, the library, its Irma Mae Griffin History Room and Roxbury Library Association Thrift Shoppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The library is at 53742 State Highway 30, directly opposite the town’s United Methodist Church on Main Street.
Call 607-326-7901 for more information.
Blood drive to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — The Worcester community will host a blood drive from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Photographs to be shown, discussed
COOPERSTOWN — A show of photographs taken by visual artist Dmitri Kasterine of Richfield Springs over the last 60 years will be presented at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Village Library of Cooperstown at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Kasterine will also discuss what it was like taking the photographs, how his subjects reacted to him and the ease or difficulty experienced while capturing the desired images.
Dmitri’s subjects include cultural figures of the 20th century, including Queen Elizabeth II, James Baldwin, Stanley Kubrick, Cindy Sherman, Spalding Gray, Francis Bacon, David Hockney, Germaine Greer, Liv Ullman and Mick Jagger.
Portraits of residents of Newburgh, published in the book “Newburgh: Portrait of a City” and a collection of life-going-on photographs taken in the United States and Europe will complete the show called “Dmitri Kasterine: Photographs and Encounters.”
Copies of Kasterine’s most recent book, “Who How When Where,” published in 2021, will be available as well.
Fuel relief fund has $2,000 goal
COOPERSTOWN — The Angel Network of Cooperstown received a $1,000 donation from a community member to be used for emergency fuel relief for local families struggling with the recent rise in fuel prices.
“These prices disproportionately affect low-income families and those who live paycheck to paycheck. We are moved by this generous donation and welcome the opportunity for the rest of the community to join in the supply of relief to those who are most affected at the pump,” Angel Network Co-President Miriam Murray stated in a media release.
The charitable organization has set a goal to match the $1,000 donation so that it has a greater reach in the community and has begun a campaign for contributions. Checks made out to The Angel Network of Cooperstown may be mailed to P.O. Box 1186, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Visit www.angelnetworkofcooperstown.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Book documents destruction by fire
SHARON SPRINGS — “The Many Fires of Sharon Springs,” published by the Sharon Historical Society, includes a tribute to the Sharon Springs Fire Department.
According to a media release, written by Sandra Manko, SHS vice president, the book documents the loss and destruction of historic buildings in the village caused by fire.
The book also gives credit to fire department volunteers, auxiliary and rescue squad members who continue to serve the community.
It is described as a grim reminder of the splendid hotels, bath and boarding houses that once lined the streets. Many fires reportedly broke out at a period in time when structures, made of wood, were heated with wood or coal and lighted by kerosene lamps and candles.
The book sells for $16 and is available at NBT Bank in Sharon Springs. Mail orders may be addressed to SHS at P.O. Box 363, Sharon Springs, NY 13459. A check for $20 per book should be included with orders to cover postage and handling.
Call 607-369-3131 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.