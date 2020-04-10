CCE to address food challenges
Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties will share “Life’s Solutions” articles in the coming weeks to help families and individuals with food and food shopping challenges that may have arisen since the regional outbreak of COVID-19.
The first one, released on April 8, features a simple bread recipe made with two ingredients — flour and yogurt. The dough can also be used for pizza, calzones and breadsticks.
Tips, nutritional information and class offerings are also available from CCE. Call Nutrition Program Educator Michelle Leveski at 518-234-4303, ext. 115, or email her at mm139@cornell.edu for more information.
More recipes are available at http://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/265514/two-ingredient-dough.
