Word Thursdays to host writers
TREADWELL — Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills will present its Word Thursdays Online program live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
According to a media release, Nicole Tallman of Florida and Joan Kwon Glass of Connecticut will be the featured guests.
Tallman is poetry ambassador for Miami-Dade County, associate editor for South Florida Poetry Journal and interviews editor for the Blue Mountain Review.
Glass serves as poet laureate for the city of Milford, Connecticut and is poetry co-editor for the West Trestle Review.
Visit www.nicoletallman.com and www.joankwonglass.com for more information on each poet.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program during which prerecorded poets will share one poem.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
Group plans tamale fundraiser
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Living Waters for the World team will sponsor a tamale fundraiser for Honduras.
According to a media release, tamales will be available by advance order only. Orders will be accepted until Friday, April 29, or the tamales run out.
Orders will be available to pick up from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Church and Pioneer streets in Cooperstown.
Patrons will receive 10 prepared tamales for $25 filled with pork or green chile queso or red beans. Orders may be split in half with five tamales containing one filling and five containing another.
Orders are to be placed by emailing tamaleslww@gmail.com and should include the customer’s name and telephone number. A confirmation email will be sent.
Payment may be made using the mobile payment service Venmo, or cash or checks at the time of pickup.
Recycling event set at brewery
MILFORD — Otsego County Conservation Association and Brewery Ommegang will host OCCA’s second Drive Through, Drop Off Recycling Event from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Brewery Ommegang.
According to a media release, drive through, drop off recycling provides area residents the opportunity to recycle materials that can’t normally be put out curbside or taken to the transfer stations, such as Styrofoam, corks, cellphones and used toothpaste tubes. The items are then recycled through special programs.
A truck will also be there to provide paper shredding and used clothing and textiles will be collected as well.
The event will be set up at Brewery Ommegang’s concert parking field on County Highway 33 in Milford. Registrants will follow a circuit through the field, dropping off recyclables at different stations, where volunteers will unload cars, then sort and package the items for recycling.
The first Drive Through, Drop Off event held in 2021 was a modified version of the collection that had been held at Earth Festival since 2006. More than 5,000 pounds of material were dropped off in 114 carloads.
A list of what may be dropped off and the required preregistration is available online at https://occainfo.org/earth-festival/.
Volunteers are also needed and may at register at https://tinyurl.com/2sdj5cfy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.