Art to celebrate Young Child Week
HAMDEN — Delaware Opportunities plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child (April 10-16) virtually by featuring artwork created by children enrolled in the county’s licensed and registered childcare programs.
The artworks will be posted on Delaware Opportunities Facebook page.
According to a media release, the Week of the Young Child, hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, focuses on the needs of young children and their families and recognizes the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.
Delaware Opportunities serves Delaware County’s child care community through its Child Care Resource & Referral Program, Child Care Subsidy Program and Head Start.
Call 607-746-1620 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for more information.
Food distribution set for the month
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 County Road 11 in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for those in the area needing a helping hand at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Motorists are asked to enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Masked and gloved church members will pass the bagged food through vehicle windows until the supply is gone.
Legion to serve ham dinner Friday
LAURENS — A ham dinner will be held from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Laurens American Legion at 11 Main St.
The menu will include ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, vegetable and carrot cake.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $6 for children 5 to 12. Children 5 and younger may eat for free.
Seating is limited and takeout will be available.
