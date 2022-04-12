Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday
DELANCEY — Central Delaware Trinity Covenant will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the United Presbyterian Church at 444 County Highway 2 in DeLancey.
The event is for children 2 and older who will be divided into age groups. The oldest group will hunt outside. Refreshments will be served following the hunt.
Easter Bunny to be in Oxford Sunday
OXFORD — Fort Hill American Legion Post 376 will host an Easter Bunny Breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17, to include a two-hour visit from the Easter Bunny.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will include eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, homefries, French toast, juice, milk, coffee, cocoa and tea.
The cost will be $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children 6 to 12, and $2 for children 2 to 5. Takeout orders will be $9. Payment will be taken at the door.
The Easter Bunny will be there from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. to pose for any photographs parents wish to take and to meet with children.
Fort Hill American Legion Post 376 is at 17 S. Washington Ave. in Oxford.
Call 607-843-8166 for more information.
Society to provide headstone cleaning
MIDDLETOWN — Members of the Historical Society of the Town of Middletown will offer to clean cemetery headstones this spring in exchange for donations.
According to a media release, a team of HSM volunteers will clean monuments at cemeteries in and around Middletown. A donation of $30 will clean a single one-sided headstone and a $50 donation will clean two headstones or a two-sided monument.
Before-and-after photos will be provided. The service will only be in May.
Checks and contact information are to be sent by April 24 to HSM, P.O. Box 734, Margaretville, NY 12455. Someone will reply with a request for more details. Call 845-586-4973 or email history@catskill.net for more information.
