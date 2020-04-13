Websites provide books, magazines
DELHI — While Cannon Free Library in Delhi remains closed, community members are urged to visit the library's website at www.libraries.4cls.org/delhi and the Four County Library System's site at 4CLS.org for links to free book and audio book downloads, along with access to magazines from Flipster.
Also, the New York Public Library is offering free downloads of its eBook and audio book catalog. The link to that resource is available on both websites.
