Legion Post to serve ham dinner Friday
LAURENS — A ham dinner will be held from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Laurens American Legion at 11 Main St.
The menu will include ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, vegetable and carrot cake.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $6 for children 5 to 12. Children 5 and younger may eat for free.
Seating is limited and takeout will be available.
Art Garage to host exhibit by siblings
COOPERSTOWN — The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown will present artistic disciplines created by siblings Julien, Sophie and Ginger Miller in its newest exhibit, “The Sibling Show,” set to open from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 16, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, with a reservation.
According to a media release, the exhibit will include animation, painting and collage. The artists grew up in Fly Creek surrounded by art-making. Their parents are Painter Tracy Helgeson and Artist/Designer Doug Miller.
Guests are encouraged to call ahead to reserve a viewing slot during opening hours. Those without reservations will be accommodated in between scheduled gallery visitors. After the opening, the show will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 29, by calling 607-547-5327 or texting 315-941-9607.
Also featured will be new textiles by Ada Yonenaka, figurative carvings and composed photographs by Lavern Kelley and ceramics by Robert Seward and paintings by Helgeson.
Visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/ for more information.
Roast beef dinner to be by donation
WEST LAURENS — The West Laurens Fire Department will sponsor a donation takeout roast beef dinner from 4 p.m. until sold out Saturday, April 17. The firehouse is at 2766 State Highway 23 near West Oneonta.
Church to sponsor drive-thru barbecue
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Church of Christ United at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs will sponsor a drive-thru sale of barbecued chicken and ribs by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q in Oneonta starting at noon until sold out Saturday, April 17. Chicken halves will be sold for $8 and ribs will be $11.
Customers are asked to wear face masks and have the exact amount for their orders.
Food fundraiser scheduled by Post
BAINBRIDGE — American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806 members will sell Wilson’s barbecued chicken starting at 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday, April 17, outside the Family Dollar store at 44 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Customers are requested to wear masks and practice social distanding. They may also stay in their cars and have their orders brought to them.
Proceeds will finance community services provided by the Post.
Food and climate to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — SUNY Delhi Associate Professor of Culinary Arts Sean Pehrsson and School of Business & Hospitality Management Dean David Brower will discuss “What Will We Eat in a Climate Changing World” from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
The talk marks the sixth in the 2020-21 monthly Sunday Speakers Series hosted by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown with assistance from the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area. The Zoom event is free and open to the public.
According to a media release, Pehrsson and Brower will explore how climate affects the production of food, its availability, access, quality and utilization; as well as the stability of food systems.
They will also discuss growing seasons, insect cycles and impacts on health.
The short and long-term influences of climate on food production locally and throughout the world will also be covered.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
