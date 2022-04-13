Clothing Swap set for Saturday
DELHI — A Spring Clothing Swap will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, gently used clothing, shoes, boots and accessories for men, women and children may be traded.
Only washed and lightly worn items should be brought to the event.
Weather permitting, items will be available outside as well as inside.
Email info@bushelcollective.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.