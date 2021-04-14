Fritters to return to Jordanville
JORDANVILLE — A drive-thru Spring Fritter Dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Jordanville Federated Church of Christ at 209 Main St. in Jordanville.
Fritters will real maple syrup, scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert will be $12 each.
Advance orders are required and are requested to be placed by calling 315-858-2798 no later than Monday, April 19. Dinners will be picked up in 30 minute time slots.
Pierstown Grange plans open house
PIERSTOWN — Pierstown Grange will celebrate the month of April as Grange Month as well as its 126 years of existence with an open house and membership recruitment from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday April 24, at the Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
“This is a first step in opening the Pierstown Grange Hall to members and friends after closing for extensive foundation work” Grange Vice President Gail Lewis said in a media release. Grange leaders and the general contractor will be among those present.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Raffle tickets for a handmade afghan will be available along with membership applications.
Call 607-264-3069 for more information.
Roast pork dinner set for April 28
GILBERTSVILLE — A takeout roast pork dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Butternut Valley Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
The $14 meal will include roast pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, applesauce, roll and a choice of apple or blueberry pie.
Advance orders are requested by Monday, April 26, and may be made by calling Bob Evans at 607-336-4831.
Proceeds will benefit community service projects.
Student may apply for art scholarship
NORWICH — High school artists from a five-county region are encouraged to apply for Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival scholarship opportunities.
Applicants must be a junior or graduating senior who lives or attends school in Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Cortland or Madison County and be interested in careers in the arts. Included are public, private, parochial and home-schooled students.
Recipients will be awarded a $350 cash prize, receive a $100 gift certificate for Golden Artist Colors products and may display and sell their work at the September festival in a booth provided by Colorscape.
Applications are available at The Artist’s Palette and Made in Chenango in Norwich, high school art departments and public libraries.
Completed applications should be mailed to Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, Inc., Emerging Young Artist Application, P.O. Box 624, Norwich, NY 13815.
Only digital images will be accepted for review. Jury decisions will be based on creativity, workmanship, continuity of work and the written biography.
Applicants should include a completed application form; brief biography outlining artistic accomplishments to date and plans for the future; three digital images representative of work to be displayed; and self-addressed, stamped envelope. Applications must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on June 16.
Funding for the scholarship comes from Francis K. Wilcox, a retired Oxford Academy music teacher. Also an artist, Wilcox participated in Colorscape from 2008 to 2015.
Contact Visual Arts Coordinator Peggy Finnegan at 607-316-3212 for more information.
