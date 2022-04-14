Several events booked at Cultural Center

SIDNEY — A Paint and Sip Night will be held at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 15, for $20.

Lazy II will play from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Advance tickets are $8. They will be $10 at the door.

A Plant & Sip event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 22 for $25.

A Comedy Night featuring Todd Youngman and Sara Shipley will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Admission is $20.

Oil painting with Scott Stevens will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, for $10.

Call 607-604-4584 or email cccsacegroup@gmail.com for tickets and more information.

