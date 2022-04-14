Several events booked at Cultural Center
SIDNEY — A Paint and Sip Night will be held at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 15, for $20.
Lazy II will play from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Advance tickets are $8. They will be $10 at the door.
A Plant & Sip event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 22 for $25.
A Comedy Night featuring Todd Youngman and Sara Shipley will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Admission is $20.
Oil painting with Scott Stevens will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, for $10.
Call 607-604-4584 or email cccsacegroup@gmail.com for tickets and more information.
