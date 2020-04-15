B-G board meeting accessible two ways
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 20. The open portion of the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Residents are asked to check the Board of Education page under the District heading on the school’s website at www.bgcsd.org for information on how to attend the meeting by phone or online using the app Zoom.
A recording of the meeting will be posted on the school’s website and Facebook page.
Afton school board to meet Monday
AFTON — The Afton Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20, in the board room. Call 607-639-8229 for more information.
Board of education sets meeting
SIDNEY — The Sidney Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, in the high school library.
Contact boardquestions@sidneycsd.org or 607-561-7740 for more information.
Skiff boat drawing tickets dwindling
HANCOCK — Few tickets remain for a drawing for a 15-foot Hyde Montana skiff boat to benefit Friends of the Upper Delaware River and the Eastern Waters Council of Federation of Fly Fishers International.
According to a media release, sales were limited to 500 tickets and as of Tuesday, April 14, 60 tickets remained to be sold.
The winning ticket will be drawn on May 1, at the FUDR office in Hancock.
Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/rycp7yl.
Raffle for Mustang to benefit museum
NORWICH — The Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich will raffle off a 1968 Mustang convertible in October.
According to a media release, the classic automobile is black with a red interior and white top and has an after repair value of $30,000. It also features a 302-4V V8 engine, automatic transmission and power roof.
Tickets are on sale at $5 each, five for $20, 15 for $50, 35 for $100 or 200 for $500. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit museum.
More information, including official rules and photos of the vehicle, is available at www.classiccarmuseum.org.
Tickets may be purchased at https://www.classiccarmuseum.org/mustang-raffle/. Order forms are available for printing and mailing at https://www.classiccarmuseum.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/2020-Mustang-Raffle-Web-Order-Form.pdf. Ticket orders must be postmarked by 4 p.m. Sept. 30.
The drawing will be held on Oct. 8.
