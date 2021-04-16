Spring Fling Run to benefit Rec Ctr
ARKVILLE — The Catskill Recreation Center will sponsor its first Virtual Spring Fling Run from Sunday-to-Sunday, April 18 to 25.
According to a media release, participants may choose from a 1-mile fun run, 5k run/walk or 10k run.
Results will be submitted on the event website at https://tinyurl.com/fmxhzymp.
Registration fees will support CRC’s operations.
Call 845-586-6250 for more information.
Hydrant flushing to begin Monday
COOPERSTOWN — The Village of Cooperstown Water Department is scheduled to begin flushing water hydrants at 5 a.m. Monday, April 19.
Delhi Bridge Run registration opens
DELHI — Registration is live for the Catskill Ladies Association to Support and Inspire 2021 Delhi Bridge Run fundraiser with proceeds benefiting scholarships to two graduating Delaware County High School Seniors and a charity of their choice. This year’s 6K loop will start and finish on Page Avenue.
According to a media release, this year’s event promotes COVID-19 safety protocol, a 6K (3.78 miles) run/walk, staggered starts and registration pick up on Thursday and Friday evening before the Saturday, June 5 event.
“We are excited that we can continue a local community event and most importantly raise scholarship money for two Delaware County graduating high school seniors.” Race Director Sarah Poole stated in the release.
Visit www.clasiladies.com for more information.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ypxwth73.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.