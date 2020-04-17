Sidney trustees set Monday meeting
SIDNEY — The Sidney Village Board of Trustees will have its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20, online using the video conferencing app Zoom.
Public hearings will be held on the tentative 2020-21 general budget, water budget and sewer budget.
Instructions and documents pertaining to the meeting will be available at www.villageofsidney.org.
Anyone with comments or questions who is unable to attend may submit them in writing to the village office by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 17. They can also be submitted by mail or left in the mailbox on the door of the village clerk’s office at 21 Liberty St.
The link to joining the meeting is https://tinyurl.com/y8hhkh3b. The meeting identification number is 898 6739 4429. The password is 001016.
Change announced in meeting time
GILBERTSVILLE — The meeting time of the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, has been changed to 7:30 a.m. and will be in the school cafeteria.
Community members are welcome provided they practice social distancing.
Libraries continue to serve patronage
VESTAL — Although libraries throughout the Four County Library System service area may have closed for health and safety reasons since the regional outbreak of COVID-19, efforts to serve their communities have continued.
From Facebook Live storytimes to virtual escape rooms to eBooks and audiobooks, librarians throughout the system are working to continue to provide services during what are being characterized as challenging and uncertain times.
A list of resources is available online at www.4CLS.org along with a Library Events page at https://tinyurl.com/sg4xq5f that includes all 42 libraries throughout the system. Community members are also encouraged to visit their local library’s website and social media pages to see what they have to offer.
Four County is also working to increase its eBook and audiobook holdings. The digital collections are available to anyone with a library card in the 4CLS system. Virtual library cards are also being made available to anyone who needs one. Application forms are available at https://intranet.4cls.org/?p=2273.
“Libraries throughout 4CLS are still working hard for their communities during this difficult time. We want everyone to know that there are still many library resources you can take advantage of even when the buildings are closed,” said 4CLS Director Steve Bachman.
