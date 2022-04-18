Mid-week dinner set at BV Grange
GILBERTSVILLE — Advance orders are requested by Monday, April 25, for a $14 takeout roast pork dinner to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Butternut Valley Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
Delivery will be available in the village of Gilbertsville.
Orders may be placed with Marlene Brooks at 607-337-0261 or auntmarly@yahoocom.
Food distribution to be in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone Thursday, April 21.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Area fire service to have open house
MORRIS — The Morris Fire Department will host an open house and volunteer recruitment from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
In addition to displaying the department’s equipment and vehicles, blood pressure screenings and demonstrations will also take place.
Applications to join the department will also be available.
Rabies vaccinations to be administered
GUILFORD — A drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Guilford Highway Department.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/zf7v9enn.
Call 607-337-1673 for more information.
White goods, tires to be collected
WEST FULTON — A white goods and tire collection will be held from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 23, at the Fulton Town Hall at 1168 Bear Ladder Road in West Fulton.
Call 518-827-6365 for more information.
Penny Social set at Bloomville church
BLOOMVILLE — St. Paul’s Church at 464 River St in Bloomville will host its fourth annual Penny Social on Saturday, April 23. The doors will open at 2 p.m. and drawings will begin at 3 p.m.
Light refreshments will be sold. There will be door prizes, gift basket drawings and eight tables of items and mystery bags.
Proceeds will benefit the Bloomville Food Pantry.Those who non-perishable food items will receive a ticket for the gift basket table.
Resident to discuss his Czech roots
JEFFERSON — Dick Herodes will talk about his family’s experiences in Jefferson and their roots in Czech history at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Judd Hall at 163 Main St. in Jefferson.
According to a media release, hosted by the Jefferson Historical Soceity, Herodes will provide personalized accounts of that part of the world while also bringing to life a part of Jefferson’s historic past.
Herodes will also share stories of Czech culture, its reported oppression from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and traditions Anton and Ann Herodes brought to their new life on their farm on Nichols Road in Jefferson.
Allen Ginsberg to be series topic
COOPERSTOWN — Bob Rosenthal will address “Allen Ginsberg on the Planet,” at a Sunday Speaker Series presentation from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Village Library of Cooperstown. The program will be on the third floor in the ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Rosenthal, an author, poet and playwright, was Ginsberg’s personal secretary for the last 20 years of the Beat Generation poet’s life. He will discuss Ginsberg as a citizen poet, both globally and locally in Cherry Valley.
Rosenthal divides his time between his homes in New York City and Cherry Valley. His publications include nonfiction, including “Straight Around Allen — On the Business of Being Allen Ginsberg,” (Beatdom Books, 2019), works of poetry and plays co-written with Bob Holman.
The Sunday Speaker Series is presented free for the public by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
