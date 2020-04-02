Bushel and Bassett to co-host benefit
DELHI — Bushel Collective and Friends of Bassett and will co-host an online musical benefit from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 3. Musicians will perform remotely and voluntarily.
According to a media release, funds raised will go to O’Connor Hospital’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist first responders as they take on the coronavirus pandemic. Funds will be used to restock the hospital’s supply of personal protective equipment such as N95 respiratory masks, face shields, gowns and gloves. Visit www.bushelcollective.org. Click on events and scroll down to the mic with the face mask for more information and to join the program.
Crews to conduct hydrant flushing
OTEGO — Fire hydrant maintenance will be conducted in the village of Otego during the week of April 6.
Residents may call Superintendent of Public Works Arlu T. Whitaker at 607-988-6332 for more information.
