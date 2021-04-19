Regional art show open to state artists
COOPERSTOWN — Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown is looking for participants for its 30th annual Regional Juried Art Show.
According to a media release, artists 18 and older that reside in New York State are eligible.
A single entry may be submitted for jurying and must be hand-delivered to CAA from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 or 15.
Jurors will be Jane Carr and Bruce Goddard and $2,400 in prizes and awards will be available.
CAA will display the show in an exhibit from May 21 to June 23.
A prospectus is available online at www.cooperstown art.com.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Donation dinner set for Saturday
SCHENEVUS — A donation drive-thru takeout dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the United Methodist Church at 66 Main St. in Schenevus.
The menu will include ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans. applesauce, cabbage salad, rolls and homemade pies.
Call 607-638-5525 for local delivery and more information.
Talk to focus on Schoharie camps
JEFFERSON — The Civilian Conservation Corps and its Schoharie County camps, will be the subject of an online talk by Diane Galusha. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society, it will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
According to a media release, Galusha wrote a book “Another Day, Another Dollar: The Civilian Conservation Corps in the Catskills,” that chronicles the accomplishments of the New Deal program in the region.
“Roosevelt’s Tree Army,” as the CCC was known, was created in 1933 by an Executive Order signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
A program for unemployed men 17 to 25 years of age and U.S. veterans, its purpose was to assist families and conduct conservation projects to improve and make public lands accessible and reverse any degradation of agricultural lands.
Schoharie County’s three camps were at Breakabeen, Gallupville and Livingstonville.
Workmen planted trees, built check dams, fences and water holes, fought forest fires, helped eradicate gypsy moths, built a fish barrier across Schoharie Creek at Prattsville and produced lime for application on farm fields.
Enrollees were paid $30 a month, $25 of which was sent home to help their families through the lean years of the Depression.
Access will be provided by emailing historicalsocietyjefferson@gmail.com.
Spa library posts hours for patrons
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Public Library, at 102 W. Main St. in Richfield Springs, has reopened.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as well as Wednesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Call for entries issued by CAA
COOPERSTOWN —The Cooperstown Art Association Galleries has issued a call for entries for the 86th annual National Juried Art Exhibition featuring juror Mary E. Murray. The exhibit is scheduled for July 9 to Aug. 13.
According to a media release, open to all United States residents, $3,000 in prizes will be awarded.
All entries are to be submitted online. An entry form and prospectus is available at www.cooperstownart.com.
The entry deadline is Sunday, May 16.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Annual drive begins in Delaware County
DELHI — The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute has begun its annual Honorary Membership Drive in Delaware County, according to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond.
According to a media release, the institute was established in 1979 to advance criminal justice education, prevent juvenile delinquency and support victims of crime and their families.
Programs offered include a summer camp on Keuka Lake for economically challenged children. More than 800 campers from across the state are expected to attend this year, including some from Delaware County who will be sponsored by honorary members who donate to the drive.
The camp program combines outdoor summer recreation with activities designed to teach understanding and respect for laws and the men and women who enforce them. The camper to counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on developing self esteem.
Citing difficult economic times, DuMond stated in the release that he hopes the county’s youths will not be forgotten when it comes to them being able to have a summer camp experience.
Visit www.sheriffsinstitute.org for more information.
