Booster shots available at Bassett
COOPERSTOWN — COVID-19 vaccinations, including second booster shots, will be available from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 and 27, in Prime Care at Bassett Medical Center at 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown. The clinics are for established patients 18 and older who qualify.
J&J, Moderna and Pfizer made vaccines and booster shots will be provided at no cost.
The required appointments may be made by calling 607-547-4625. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for more information.
Earth Day activities planned in Morris
MORRIS — Earth Day will be celebrated from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 23, in Morris.
According to a media release, members of Morris Rotary, Butternut Valley Alliance and the Science Club at Morris Central School have joined forces to host a community-wide clean up. Volunteers will pick up roadside trash, clean the area around Calhoun Creek and collect recyclables.
Volunteers will meet in the school parking lot.
Email hgrant@morriscds.org or call 802-734-9877 for more information.
Resident’s writings to be presented
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday April 24, at the AMVETS Hall in Main Street in Schenevus.
The program will feature “Lessons from Art Lowe” by Town Historian Bob Parmerter.
According to a media release, Lowe (1899-1984) moved to Schenevus as a young man in 1915. He was an auto mechanic, machinist and observer of local life.
In the 1960’s and 1970’s he began to share recollections from his past via interviews and writings.
Masks are optional. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.