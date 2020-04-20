Shelter to provide free rabies clinics
HYDE PARK — Registration began Monday by the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for free rabies vaccination clinics in conjunction with the Otsego County Health Department.
According to a media release, the shelter will schedule 10 appointments from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and six appointments from 9 a.m. until noon Thursdays for pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Scheduling will be done in 30-minute increments to allow for social distancing.
Previous rabies vaccination certificates must be presented to receive a three-year booster. Dogs must be on a leash and under proper control. Cats and ferrets should be in a pillow case or carrying case.
Call 607-547-8111, ext. 108, for more information and to schedule appointments which will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis until all available slots have been filled. There is a limit of 15 pets per person.
The shelter is at 4841 State Highway 28 outside Cooperstown.
Limited opening set for area park
MILFORD — Wilber Park in Milford will open Tuesday, April 21, on a limited basis to walkers, joggers, dog walkers and bike riders, according to a media release issued by Mayor Brian Pokorny.
The park gate will remain closed to vehicular traffic until further notice. Once state and federal officials begin to ease social distancing requirements and recommendations, the village will re-evaluate its decision.
The limited opening comes with the following conditions for all park users. Practice social distancing, wear a face covering when appropriate, do not congregate in large groups, stay off playground equipment, stay off the basketball court, stay out of the pavilion, make sure rules are explained to all family members and adhere to all Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders associated with combating COVID-19.
Contact 607-286-7331 or Village@MilfordNewYork.com for more information.
Blood drive planned in Laurens
LAURENS — The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Laurens Fire Department at 34 Main St. in Laurens.
Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.
