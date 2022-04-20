Cannabis group to have first meeting
The Southern Tier Regional Committee of New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association will have its first in person meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, in downtown Binghamton. The address will be sent to all who register by Thursday, April 21, at www.nycg pa.org/southern-tier. The meeting is open to the public.
According to a media release, described as a cannabis industry trade association, the group represents cannabis growers, processors, retailers, prospective license-holders and sponsors in the state of New York. The Southern-Tier Regional branch of the association includes the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
Library announces weekly programs
WORCESTER — Worcester-Schenevus Library on Main Street in Worcester has added two weekly programs to its schedule. Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesdays and two days later at 3:30 p.m. will be Craft Fridays.
Call 607-397-7309 for more information and to register.
Resident’s writings to be presented
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday April 24, at AMVETS Hall on Main Street in Schenevus.
The program will feature “Lessons from Art Lowe” by Town Historian Bob Parmerter.
According to a media release, Lowe (1899-1984) moved to Schenevus as a in 1915. He was an auto mechanic, machinist and observer of local life. He began sharing his recollections via interviews and writings in the 60s.
Pancake breakfasts to be sponsored
WELLS BRIDGE — Wells Bridge Fire Department at 116 County Road 4 in Wells Bridge will sponsor its annual pancake breakfasts from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 24, May 1, 8, and 15.
Pancakes will be served with locally made maple syrup, along with eggs, sausage patties, ham slices, homefries and sausage gravy and biscuits. There will also be coffee, tea, water, milk and juice.
The cost will be $12 for adults and $7 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger may eat for free.
