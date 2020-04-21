Words Thursdays to continue online
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will feature the works of two poets, Bill Stratton of Colchester, Vermont and Cicada Musselman of Walton, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
According to a media release, Word Thursdays Online will begin with an open mic. Prerecorded poems will be shared. The open mic will also feature original lyrics, music and performances by Bill Duke of Andes and Charlotte Reilly of Ballston Spa, as well as an opening monologue by comedienne Su Yates of Otego, who will open the show at 7 p.m.
The 28th season of Word Thursdays will be presented online by Bright Hill monthly every second and fourth Thursday until further notice.
The program has a suggested donation of $3. Admission is free for students.
Donations to Bright Hill may be made by paypal or credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check made out to Bright Hill Press Inc., and mailed to 94 Church St., Treadwell, NY 13846. Credit card payments by personal appointment made be made by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp and scroll to the first post to participate. It is recommended that those who wish to attend be online by 6:58 p.m.
Contact Bright Hill at 917-532-8652 or info@ brighthillpress.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.