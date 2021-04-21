$600 scholarship available to grads
Retired Educators of New York Chenango will award its annual scholarship of $600 to a graduating senior pursuing a career in public education from any Chenango County public school.
Applicants must submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, to RENY Chenango Scholarship Committee, c/o Committee Chair Mary Ann Luciano, 153 North Shore Road, South New Berlin, NY 13843.
Contact Luciano at maryann.luciano@gmail.com for more information.
CCHS wants articles for its yearly journal
NORWICH —The Chenango County Historical Society is accepting submissions for the 2021 issue of the Journal of the Chenango County Historical Society.
According to a media release, topics of particular interest include military history, prominent women, prohibition stories and unique faith perspectives such as Mormon or Jewish communities.
The journal debuted in 2012 as an annual CCHS publication of scholarly articles highlighting the history of Chenango County.
Those interested may submit articles for consideration by early May.
Contact Joseph Fryc at 607-334-9227, ext. 2, or info@chenangohistorical.org for full submission guidelines and more information.
