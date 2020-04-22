Red Cross to be in Walton Thursday
WALTON — The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Walton Fire Department at 59 West St. in Walton.
Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to schedule an appointment.
Metal goods, tires to be collected
FULTON — Town of Fulton residents may bring their unwanted large metal goods and tires to the Town Hall at 1168 Bear Ladder Road in West Fulton from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 25, along with garbage and recyclables.
Appliances and metal goods will be accepted with the exception of microwaves and television sets. Refrigerator and freezer doors need to be removed.
The first five tires are free. More than five small tires without rims are $1 each or $2 each with rims. Large tires without rims are $10 each and $12 per tire with rims.
Congressional art contest underway
Details of the 2020 Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition have been announced by Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica. High school students who live in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, which includes Chenango County, are eligible to enter.
According to a media release, the annual event, hosted by the House of Representatives, allows high school students to showcase their art on a national scale.
Winning entries from each Congressional District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, submissions will be collected digitally at brindisiartisticdisovery@gmail.com.
Artwork may be as large as 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
Eligible works may include paintings, including oils, acrylics and watercolors; drawings, including pastels, colored pencils, pencil, charcoal, ink and markers; two dimensional collage; prints, including lithographs, silkscreen and block prints; mixed media; computer generated art; and photography.
Students must email a picture or scanned copy of their artwork along with the release form to brindisiartisticdiscovery@gmail.com by Wednesday, May 6.
The student release form is available at https://tinyurl.com/y97nvjpb.
More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/y9gvecdu.
Virtual run/walk to help businesses
BAINBRIDGE — My Home Gym in Bainbridge with the Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney and Unadilla chambers of commerce and their collaborative group 4TownsForward, will sponsor Wipe Out Covid-19, a non-competitive virtual 5k run/walk fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit small businesses in Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney and Unadilla.
According to a media release, a virtual race is described as one that runners or walkers can join in from any location they choose including a road, trail, or home treadmill.
The race period is from May 23 to 31. The fee to register is $30. The registration deadline is May 12.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y96yhg84 for more information and to register.
Rummage sale to be fall event
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The spring rummage sale set for Friday, May 15, at Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs has been postponed until fall. The Friendship Craft Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 13, has been canceled.
