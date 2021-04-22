Food distribution set for next Friday
HAMDEN — Registration will open at 8 a.m. Friday, April 23, for a food distribution event for county residents at Delaware Opportunities from noon until 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, at 35430 State Highway 10 in Hamden.
According to a media release, items will include fresh fruits and vegetables and shelf stable selections.
Recipients will need a ticket and/or confirmation number provided when they register by calling 607-746-1600 or through Eventbrite.
Call for entries issued by CAA
COOPERSTOWN —The Cooperstown Art Association Galleries has issued a call for entries for the 86th annual National Juried Art Exhibit featuring juror Mary E. Murray. The exhibit is scheduled for July 9 to Aug. 13.
According to a media release, open to all United States residents, $3,000 in prizes will be awarded.
All entries are to be submitted online. An entry form and prospectus is available at www.cooperstownart.com.
The entry deadline is Sunday, May 16.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Cemetery group sets annual meeting date
PORTLANDVILLE — The Milford Center Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Portlandville Methodist Church. Lot owners and those interested in the cemetery are encouraged to attend
Rabies clinic to be held at fairgrounds
NORWICH — The year’s first drive-thru rabies clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich. Entry will be from Matthews Ford on East Main Street.
According to a media release, animals will need to be removed from vehicles to receive their vaccinations. Adult passengers should be limited to only those necessary to keep the animal under control. Dogs must be on a leash, cats should be in a box, crate, pillowcase or other container.
Pet owners will be asked to provide proof of previous vaccinations. Face coverings must be worn by drivers and passengers.
A $5 donation per animals is suggested.
The required registration may be completed at http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic or by calling the Chenango County Environmental Health office at 607-337-1673.
Visit www.co.chenango.ny.us for more information
Annual drive begins in Delaware County
DELHI — The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute has begun its annual Honorary Membership Drive in Delaware County, according to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond.
According to a media release, the institute was established in 1979 to advance criminal justice education, prevent juvenile delinquency and support victims of crime and their families.
Programs offered include a summer camp on Keuka Lake for economically challenged children. More than 800 campers from across the state are expected to attend this year, including some from Delaware County who will be sponsored by honorary members who donate to the drive.
The camp program combines outdoor summer recreation with activities designed to teach understanding and respect for laws and the men and women who enforce them. The camper to counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on developing self esteem.
Citing difficult economic times, DuMond stated in the release that he hopes the county’s youths will not be forgotten when it comes to them being able to have a summer camp experience.
Visit www.sheriffsinsti tute.org for more informa- tion.
