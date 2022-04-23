CGP grad to talk about book project
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The Springfield Historical Society meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, will be followed by “The Book that Never Was: The As-Yet-Unpublished Coffee Table Book for the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society” by Megan Culbert. The public is welcome to hear Culbert speak.
According to a media release, the book, researched and written for the organization’s 150th anniversary, was postponed because of COVID-19.
Culbert completed the Cooperstown Graduate Program course in the History of Museum Studies.
through SUNY Oneonta and a Certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University’s Center for Professional Education.
The Springfield Historical Society is housed in the Springfield Community Center at 121 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.