Drive for blood set for Monday
DEPOSIT— The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 27, at the United Methodist church at 107 Second St. in Deposit. Visit redcrossblood.org or all 1-800 RED CROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment.
Fund to aid nonprofits
SIDNEY — A COVID-19 Relief Fund has been established in the Sidney area.
According to a media release, Sidney United Way, the Sidney Central School Alumni Association and other local businesses have partnered to assist nonprofit agencies that may be unable to fulfill their missions and continue serving others because of economic distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund includes donations from area businesses, foundations and individuals.
Visit www.sidneyunitedway.org and click on COVID-19 Relief Fund for more information and to donate.
Curbside collection to begin
SIDNEY — Curbside pickup of bagged leaves, bagged lawn debris and brush will begin soon in the village of Sidney. Residents are requested to have their items out by Monday, May 4.
The disposal of electronics, appliances, metal goods and tires will not be included in the spring cleanup effort this year. Residents may freely dispose of those items at the Delaware County Solid Waste Management Center at 32230 State Highway 10 in Walton.
